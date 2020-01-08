As noted earlier, Triple H did international media today to promote Saturday's WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool II" event on the WWE Network. You can click here for highlights from one of the interviews.

Triple H spoke with Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy and had praise for WWE RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre has been rumored for a strong main event push in 2020, and has WWE officials who are high up on his work. The Scottish Psychopath recently declared that 2020 will be his year. Triple H was asked if we might see the first-ever Scottish and British WWE Champion this year, and if it will be the year that Drew finally takes the top title.

"I think it's a possibility," Triple H said. "Drew has had an incredible run, started off at such a young age, and he's still so young now and he's kind of just coming into his own now as a performer, really. I told him that the sky is the limit for him. He left for a while, he had to go clear himself out and realise what he wanted, and step away and come back even better.

"He's an incredibly hard worker and he's as serious as serious can be. He wants to be the best in the world and, when you have that type of attitude and that strong work ethic, absolutely, it's a possibility."

McIntyre has already announced his spot for the 30-Man Royal Rumble match later this month in Houston. Other names confirmed for the match as of this writing are WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, and Erick Rowan.