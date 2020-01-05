AEW has announced on Twitter that tomorrow at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. ET, they will be revealing two future locations for AEW Dynamite.

This week's Dynamite will be in Southaven, Mississippi. During the show, there will be a tribute to the legends of Memphis Wrestling and an AEW Women's World Championship match.

Below is the lineup for the upcoming show:

* Riho (c) vs. Kris Statlander (AEW Women's World Championship Match)

* Sammy Guevara vs. Christopher Daniels

* Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. Lucha Bros.

* Private Party vs. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega

* Jon Moxley to give his answer about joining the Inner Circle

* Tribute to Legends of Memphis Wrestling