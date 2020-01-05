WWE announced another Dusty Rhodes Classic first round match will go down on this Wednesday's NXT. It will be NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish).

You can check out the bracket for this year's tournament here.

Below is the updated lineup for NXT:

* Dusty Rhodes Classic: Imperium (Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler)

* Dusty Rhodes Classic: NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish)

* Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes (Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the next contender for NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong)