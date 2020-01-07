As announced on Impact Wrestling's go-home episode before Hard To Kill this Sunday, Eddie Edwards will put his Call Your Shot trophy on the line against Michael Elgin during their singles match this weekend. With the Call Your Shot trophy, the winner receives an opportunity to challenge for a title of their choosing. The Call Your Shot trophy was won by Edwards at Bound For Glory back in October.

Elgin and Edwards squared off against one another during the beginning of this week's episode. Elgin won the match after planting Edwards with an Elgin Bomb.





BREAKING: As a result of our opening contest, @TheEddieEdwards' Call Your Shot trophy will be on the line against @MichaelElgin25 when they face THIS SUNDAY at #HardToKill! pic.twitter.com/lRcCJDY7Ob — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 8, 2020

Below is the updated card:



Impact World Championship

Sami Callihan (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard

Impact X-Division Championship

Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey

Impact Knockouts Championship

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. ODB

Impact World Tag Team Championships

The North (c) vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack

Call Your Shot Trophy

Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin

Brian Cage vs. Rob Van Dam

Moose vs. Rhino

Madman Fulton vs. Ken Shamrock

Hard To Kill will air live this Sunday at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. This event will be available on FITE TV and traditional pay-per-view. Wrestling Inc. will be covering this event starting at 8 PM EST.



