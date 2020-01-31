- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. This week's show featured Dave Mastiff serving as the mystery partner for Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews vs. Imperium, The Hunt vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, Nina Samuels vs. Isla Dawn, Ridge Holland vs Tyson T-Bone, and more. You can click here for our full detailed report from this week's NXT UK episode.

- The USA Network will begin airing weekly "Deleted Scenes" episodes of the second season of WWE's "Miz & Mrs." series with The Miz and Maryse. The first thirty-minute episode of deleted scenes will air on Tuesday, February 4 at 10pm ET, featuring deleted scenes from last night's season two premiere. The second deleted scenes episode will air on Tuesday, February 11, featuring bonus scenes from the February 5 episode.

Below is the synopsis for the Wednesday, February 5 episode, which airs on USA after NXT goes off the air:

"Miz Little Lies: Mike and Maryse must unpack their things, including the truth, as they move back to LA."

As noted last night at this link, this week's season two premiere of the show drew the lowest viewership in show history, even with NXT as the lead-in.

- NXT Superstar Bianca Belair took to Twitter today to react to her first official action figure from WWE and Mattel.

"This is UNREAL!!!!!!! I HAVE AN ACTION FIGURE [lips emoji] BIANCA BELAIR [lips emoji] ...And She is CUTEEEE! PreOrder NOW at @RingsideC Available soon in @Walmart & @Target," Belair wrote.

Belair is scheduled to challenge NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at "Takeover: Portland" on February 16. The two will meet face-to-face in the ring on next Wednesday's NXT episode.

Below is Belair's full tweet with photos: