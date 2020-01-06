- Above is video of Minoru Suzuki beating up and then challenging IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley after his victory over Juice Robinson at Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 14. Moxley appeared again on today's New Year Dash and brawled with Suzuki in the ring. Moxley would get the best of Suzuki by hitting death rider / paradigm shift. No word yet on when the two will meet for a match.

Jon Moxley shows up and brawls with Minoru Suzuki. #njdash pic.twitter.com/ub2WiGQBiU — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 6, 2020







- During today's New Year Dash, commentary announced a 74,149 three-day attendance total for the past three nights, including Wrestle Kingdom. This year's New Year Dash drew 4,078 fans.

- As noted, Will Ospreay sustained a heel injury at Wrestle Kingdom in his loss to the new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. The injury looked to have happened when Ospreay pulled off a Sasuke Special during the match. Ospreay worked an eight-man tag at New Year Dash: Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI, Ospreay, and Robbie Eagles vs. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Lance Archer, and Taichi. Ospreay started out the match, but did look to favor his heel a bit.

Will Ospreay working through his heel injury at #njdash. pic.twitter.com/m2lMgKRtNn — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 6, 2020



