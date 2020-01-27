Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the debut episode of our new podcast The Wrestling Inc. Daily, which you can check it out in the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the weekend. Including:

* Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair's Royal Rumble wins

* Edge's WWE return

* Backstage news on original plans for the Royal Rumble

* Tom Phillips replacing Vic Joseph as RAW's lead commentator

* Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle's Royal Rumble backstage altercation

* AEW's Sammy Guevara invading the Royal Rumble

* Killer Kross' pro wrestling future

Nick's interview with Killer Kross. Featuring Kross discussing:

* His upcoming MLW debut

* MLW embracing more shoot styled wrestling

* Simon Gotch's wrestling skills

* Why he chose to leap to MLW

* Reports that he's met with Triple H

* Making his MLW debut against "Filthy" Tom Lawlor

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.