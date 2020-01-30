Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Jon Moxley challenging Chris Jericho for the AEW World Title

* Luke Harper possibly joining AEW

* The latest on Undertaker possibly appearing at WrestleMania

* Backstage news on who booked the Royal Rumble matches

* Matt Riddle's comments about wanting to retire Brock Lesnar

* MVP announcing he's wrestled his last WWE match

Nick's interview with MLW's Davey Boy Smith Jr. Featuring Smith discussing:

* Winning MLW's Opera Cup

* Carrying on his grandfather Stu Hart's legacy

* Wanting to legitimately scare the fans

* His hard hitting in-ring style

* The history between the Harts and Von Erichs

* Returning to Japan soon

Davey Boy Smith Jr can be seen this Saturday night at MLW Fightland in Philadelphia as he takes on Erik Stevens. For tickets and more information please visit www.MLW.com

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.