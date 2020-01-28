Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Randy Orton destroying Edge on RAW

* The latest on Edge's new WWE deal

* Drew McIntyre officially calling out Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania

* Backstage news on WWE's plans for the top women's titles at WrestleMania

* Andrade reportedly being suspended by WWE

* Matt Riddle reportedly having tons of backstage heat in WWE

* MVP's WWE return plans

* More on AJ Styles' injury

Nick's interview with WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan. Featuring Duggan discussing:

* How his health is heading into 2020

* Performing his one-man shows around the world

* Winning the original Royal Rumble match

* Playing for the Atlanta Falcons for a season

* Vince McMahon re-launching the XFL

* AEW's impact on the pro wrestling business

* His history with "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase will be at the Sycamore Taven in LA on Friday February 7th. For more information about this and all of Duggan's upcoming appearances please visit https://hacksawduggan.com/

