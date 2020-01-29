Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* What Brock Lesnar allegedly said to Matt Riddle

* Backstage news on Edge's new WWE deal

* WWE's viewership for their post-Royal Rumble RAW

* WWE confirming Andrade's suspension

* Backstage news on why WWE kept the US title on Andrade

* Booker T bringing back GI Bro

* The latest on Riddick Moss

Andy Malnoske's interview with Fred Ottman, aka Tugboat

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.