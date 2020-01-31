Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

AfterBuzz TV's Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE firing it's Co-Presidents

* AEW ranking third in the Cable Top 150

* Backstage news on Vince changing the Royal Rumble match outcomes

* WWE allegedly telling NXT talent not to call out main roster Superstars

* More on Edge's new WWE deal

* Update on AJ Styles' injury

* Big matches announced for tonight's Smackdown

Nick's interview with ROH Ambassador Cary Silkin. Featuring Cary discussing:

* Launching his new podcast Last Stop Penn Station

* His time as a ticket scalper

* The ELITE and SCU leaving ROH in 2019

* Fans who were critical of ROH in 2019

* Marty Scurll's new backstage position in ROH

* ROH re-kindling their relationship with NJPW

Cary Silkin's new podcast "Last Stop Penn Station" drops every Friday morning.

