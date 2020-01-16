Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours. Including:

* The passing of Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson

* New details on AEW's multi-million dollar deal with WarnerMedia

* AEW Dark moving to TNT

* Baron Corbin's AEW diss

* Cain Velasquez entering the Royal Rumble

* Triple H's apology to Paige

* WWE Backstage's low viewership

Nick's interview with GCW and ROH's Danhausen. Featuring Danhausen discussing:

* Being a "character based" wrestler

* His jar of teeth

* His recent ROH debut

* Interest in joining Villain Enterprises

* Plans for WrestleVania

Danhausen and Warhorse present WrestleVania on Saturday April 4th at 11:59 pm as part of GCW's The Collective. Tickets and more information can be found at www.WarHausen.com

Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The North's pre-Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill media scrum

Nick's September 25, 2019 interview with WWE Hall of Famer Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson

