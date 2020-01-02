Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours. Including:

* Taz's commentary work on AEW Dynamite

* Arn Anderson's AEW debut

* WWE NXT's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic brackets

* Backstage news on the Lana - Lashley wedding segment

* Lana wanting to be a WWE women's champion in 2020

* BJ Whitmer divorcing Kelly Klein

* Rey Mysterio's update on Dominick's in-ring future

Wrestling Inc's Andy Malnoske's interview with Homicide

