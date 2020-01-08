Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news of the past twenty-four hours. Including:

* CM Punk's Saudi Arabia tweet directed at The Miz

* The return of WWE ice cream bars

* Backstage news on Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble

* A possible Edge in-ring return

* Updates on the Rey Mysterio - Andrade feud

* Io Sharai reportedly not happy in NXT

* Jeff Cobb's ROH status

Nick's interview with Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Sami Callihan. Featuring Callihan discussing:

* His run so far as Impact World Champion

* Defending his title against Tessa Blanchard at Hard To Kill

* Why he doesn't like the phrase "intergender wrestling"

* Bringing the best out of his opponents through violence

* Wanting another match with Eddie Edwards

