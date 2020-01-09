Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours. Including:

* Showtimes' interest in MLW

* Jon Moxley's Inner Circle tease

* Dr Luther joining The Nightmare Collective

* Backstage news on Shad Khan going "All In" on AEW

* NXT's showcase of their women to start the show

* Triple H's comments about Drew McIntyre's future

* Kevin Nash's rehab update

Nick's interview with Impact Wrestling's Tessa Blanchard. Featuring Blanchard discussing:

* Critics of her feud with Sami Callihan

* Her Impact World Title match against Callihan at Hard To Kill

* Becoming a role model to young women

* Possibly unifying the World and Knockout's Championships

* Her fiance DAGA

* Whether they'd ever do an infidelity angle

Tessa Blanchard will face off against Sami Callihan for the Impact Wrestling World Championship this Sunday night in the main event of Impact Wrestling's Hard To Kill. For tickets and more info please visit www.ImpactWrestling.com

Nick's interview with MLW's Mance Warner. Featuring Warner discussing:

* His bloody MLW feud with Jimmy Havoc

* Their upcoming barbed wire match at Zero Hour

* Their recent Falls Count Anywhere and Prince of Darkness matches

* Deathmatch wrestling going mainstream

* Comparisons between he and Steve Austin

Mance Warner will take on Jimmy Havoc this Saturday night at MLW's Zero Hour in Dallas, TX. For tickets and more information please visit www.MLW.com

