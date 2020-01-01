Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news of the past twenty-four hours. Including:

* Charlotte and Andrade getting engaged

* RAW's strong viewership

* Fans' reactions to the Lana - Bobby Lashley marriage

* CM Punk's comments about WWE lacking representation

* CM Punk's comments about dives to the outside

* Roman Reigns pinning Dolph Ziggler to cap 2019

* R-Truth winning and losing the WWE 24/7 Championship

Nick's interview with belt designer Dave Millican. Featuring Dave discussing:

* His favorite belt design

* Designing on the AEW men's and women's championships

* Bret Hart debuting the AEW Championship

* Chris Jericho nearly losing the AEW Championship

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.