- The first night of Wrestle Kingdom 14 drew 40,008 fans to the Tokyo Dome, according to Reddit NJPW Moderator @EvanDeadlySinsW. Only the outfield seats remained open, which went on sale the day of the show, thanks to the big demand. You can check out results here.

- As noted, Stardom had a dark match at Wrestle Kingdom with Mayu Iwatani and Arisa Hoshiki defeating Hana Kimura and Giulia. Reported back in October, Bushiroad, NJPW's parent company, had purchased the all-woman's Japanese promotion, which is expected to run separate from NJPW.

?Stardom Special Match

Mayu Iwatani & Arisa Hoshiki defeated Hana Kimura & Giulia.

- Add Kevin Owens to the list of those praising Jushin Liger as he prepares to wrestle his final match (Liger and Naoki Sano vs. Ryu Lee and Hiromu Takahashi) on Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 14.

"I once asked Jushin Liger to give me a palm strike backstage at a show we were on for one of my Weekend Escapades videos on YouTube. He hit me so hard that the phone went flying out of my hands and I bled profusely from my mouth after. He's the man. #ThankYouLiger"