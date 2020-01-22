- As noted, a new WWE 24 documentary on WrestleMania 35 will premiere on the WWE Network this Sunday after the Royal Rumble pay-per-view goes off the air.

Above is a preview clip for "WWE 24: WrestleMania New York," featuring Superstars practicing their entrances on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The video features current RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, Aleister Black, Shane McMahon with Greg Hamilton, Lacey Evans, and Drew McIntyre, along with WWE Hall of Famers DX, Triple H, and Batista.

- WWE stock was up 1.58% today, closing at $62.91 per share. Today's high was $63.26 and the low was $61.88.

- Triple H took to Twitter today to announce Wage War's "Fury" single as the official theme song for Saturday's WWE Worlds Collide event.

He tweeted a promo with the theme and wrote, "Prepare for pandemonium. @WageWar is #NXTLOUD. #WorldsCollide @WWENXT @NXTUK"

Worlds Collide will take place this Saturday from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, beginning with the Pre-show at 6:30pm ET. You can click here for the current card and be sure to join us on Saturday for live coverage.

