As announced last Friday at Freelance Wrestling's "Freelance 2020: A Freelance Odyssey," Wrestling Inc. will be partnering with Freelance to present a Royal Rumble Viewing Party in Chicago on Sunday, January 26th. The event will be held at Chicago's new home for WWE PPV viewing parties, Replay Lincoln Park, and is FREE to attend. There will also be drink specials, multiple big-screen TVs to watch WWE's Royal Rumble PPV on and FREE VIDEO GAMES (Replay is an "arcade bar").

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman will host the event alongside Ross Berman, who made the announcement at Freelance last Friday. Several Freelance Wrestling performers will also be in attendance partying with fans.

"I am thrilled to be launching Replay Lincoln Park as WWE's latest, official WWE Blast Area," Hausman said. "With Freelance Wrestling in the house we are looking to do the biggest and baddest parties we've done thus far. Come out and let's have a party!"

As part of the festivities Nick and Ross will be hosting TWO 50/50 raffles. Here are the rules:

* There will be sixty cans on the Duffy's stage

* The cans will be broken into two groups for the respective Royal Rumble matches

* Each can will be labeled with a Superstar entered into their respective Rumble match

* Unannounced spots will be labeled "Mystery Entrant #1", etc...

* Fans can purchase a ticket for $1 to drop in the can of the Superstar they think will win their Rumble match (NOTE: One ticket will allow you to pick one Superstar in one Rumble, not one Superstar in each Rumble)

* At the end of each Royal Rumble match a winner will be chosen from the can of the winning Superstar

* The winning ticket drawn from that cup will win half of the prize money spent on that Rumble match

The other half of the prize money will go towards GCW's Markus Crane's GoFundMe. Markus has been one of the stand out pro wrestlers to emerge from Chicago and is a friend of both Wrestling Inc and Freelance Wrestling. On December 8, 2019, Markus was admitted to an emergency room in Las Vegas due to issues from a preexisting head injury. After being evaluated by the medical staff, it was determined that he needed emergency neurosurgery.

Wrestling Inc. and Freelance Wrestling present Chicago's WWE Royal Rumble Viewing Party

Replay Lincoln Park

Chicago, IL 60657

Doors Open: 4:30 pm CST

Event Concludes: 2 am CST (Replay Lincoln Park will air the Royal Rumble replay as well)

ID required for entry, 21+ only