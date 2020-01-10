Welcome to Wrestling Inc's WWE 205 Live recap! Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.

#205Live just got GORGEOUS. @MmmGorgeous will make his Cruiserweight division debut TONIGHT streaming at 10/9c on @WWENetwork! https://t.co/X1jL9wGRkW — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) January 10, 2020

Tyler Breeze makes his debut

General Manager Drake Maverick lifts "Gentleman" Jack Gallagher's suspension

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Lio Rush

Commentators Byron Saxton and Aiden English welcome fans to a brand new episode of 205 Live! The first match of the night is announced.

Both men fist bump after the bell rings. Both men lockup. Scott twists Rush's arm and takes him down on the canvas. Rush uses the ropes and flips off the bottom rope, reversing his arm lock into an arm drag on Scott. The Singh Brothers' music begins to play and they make their way towards the ring. Rush and Scott team up and take out The Singh Brothers. Rush grabs a microphone and says that their "idiotic movie" is canceled. Rush proposes that they have a tag team match.

Maverick agrees to this and informs the announcer that this match has now become a tag team match.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Lio Rush vs. The Singh Brothers

Scott goes for a scissors takedown on Sunil Singh. Scott takes in Rush. Sunil grabs hold of Rush's leg and then slaps him across the face. Sunil runs out of the ring and Rush follows him around until Sunil tags in Samir. Samir with a side headlock on Rush. Samir break the submission and tags in Sunil. Sunil with a suplex, cover, Rush kicks out. Sunil with a side headlock of his own, Rush climbs to his feet and fights back with several midsection jabs on Sunil. Sunil wraps Rush up in another submission. The Singh Brothers plan backfires after Rush moves out of the way. Samir accidentally kicks Sunil right in the face. Rush tags in Scott. Scott with a low back kick on Samir, followed by multiple midsection kicks. Scott tags in Rush. Rush with a bottom rope cutter covers Samir and picks up the win.

Winners: Lio Rush and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

Up next, the second match of the night!

Ariya Daivari vs. Jeff Brooks

Both men lock up. Daivari slams Brooks face-first into the canvas. Daivari yells out "Is that all you got? Do something," and then proceeds to slap Brooks in the face. Daivari plants the hammerlock lariat, cover, Daivari wins.

Winner: Ariya Daivari

Post-Match: Daivari lands one more hammerlock lariat on Brooks before leaving the ring.

Recap footage is shown of when Jack Gallagher got suspended two months ago by Maverick. His suspension has now been lifted.

Several weeks ago @GentlemanJackG laid his hands on me, and I was forced to internally suspend him. That suspension has now been lifted. He is now free to return to #205Live if and when he is ready to act like a "Gentleman" again. — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) January 10, 2020



And now, the main event!

Tyler Breeze vs. Tony Nese

Nese flexes his arms after the two lock up. Nese and Breeze lock up again. Nese with a side headlock takedown. Breeze breaks out of it and lands a dropkick. Breeze with a slingshot sends Nese into the turnbuckle, cover, Nese kicks out. Breeze rolls Nese into the single-leg submission. Nese grabs the bottom rope and rolls to the outside. Nese slams Breeze face-first on the apron. Nese rolls Breeze back in the ring. Nese puts Breeze in the corner and repeatedly kicks him. Breeze with a sunset flip gets caught by Nese.