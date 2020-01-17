Welcome to Wrestling Inc's WWE 205 Live recap! Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.



Tyler Breeze vs. Ariya Daivari

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Raul Mendoza



Special guest commentators Jon Quasto and Mansoor welcome fans to a brand new episode of 205 Live! The first match of the night is announced.

Tyler Breeze vs. Ariya Daivari