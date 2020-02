Welcome to Wrestling Inc's WWE 205 Live recap! Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.

Joaquin Wilde vs. Raul Mendoza

Danny Burch vs. The Brian Kendrick (w/Ariya Daivari)

Tyler Breeze vs. Angel Garza

To view last week's recap, click here

Commentators Jon Quasto and Aiden English welcome fans to a brand new episode of 205 Live! The first match of the night is announced.

Joaquin Wilde vs. Raul Mendoza

Both men lockup. Mendoza twists Wilde's arm back and locks in a half Nelson taking Wilde down on the mat. The hold is broken. Both men do quick covers. Wilde locks Mendoza up in a side headlock. Mendoza fights back with an elbow towards the side of Wilde's face, followed by a dropkick. Mendoza sends Wilde to the corner. Wilde gets out of the corner, Mendoza puts Wilde in the fireman's carry position. Wilde fights out of it with a few elbow strikes. Mendoza fires back with a strong shoulder tackle. Mendoza takes control once more with another submission. Wilde climbs to his feet and fights back with a few strikes towards Mendoza's ribs. Wilde sends Mendoza over the top rope, he launches over the top rope with a flying senton and takes Mendoza out on the outside. Wilde grabs Mendoza and sends him back in the ring. Wilde up on the top rope, flies off, and gets kicked midair. Mendoza with a moonsault, goes for the cover, Wilde kicks out. Wilde with a reverse rana, follows it up with a knee towards Mendoza's jaw. Wilde with his signature move, Wild Thing, cover, he picks up the win!

Winner: Joaquin Wilde

Up next, a rematch from last week!

Danny Burch vs. The Brian Kendrick (w/Ariya Daivari)

Burch chases Kendrick, who rolls out of the ring. Kendrick rolls back in the ring, only to roll out of it, again. Daivari tries to distract Burch on the apron while Kendrick comes up from behind. Burch sends Kendrick into the steel stairs. After, Burch launches Kendrick into the barricade. Kendrick sends Burch over the announce table. Burch is grabbing hold of his left knee. Kendrick runs into the ring. The referee is counting, Burch makes it back into the ring by the 8 count. Kendrick distracts the referee, and Daivari attacks Burch. Kendrick targets Burch's left knee by grinding into it. Kendrick then kicks Burch's knee multiple times. Burch was kick enough to kick Daivari off of him on the outside. Burch sends Kendrick to the corner, climbs to the middle rope, and lands a missile dropkick. Kendrick goes for the pin, holds on to Daivari's arms. The referee sees it and tells him to break the cover. Daivari is mad and makes his way into the ring and attacks Burch. Burch wins via disqualification.

Winner By Disqualification: Danny Burch

Post-Match: Kendrick and Daivari bring some chairs into the ring. As they are about to continue their attack, Oney Lorcan runs down to the ring and protects Burch. The fans are ecstatic to see Lorcan make his return!