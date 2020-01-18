- WWN Live posted these videos to promote upcoming EVOLVE Meet & Greet signings with WWE NXT Superstars The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish). Cole and Strong appeared before EVOLVE 143 in Ybor City, FL last night. Cole, Strong and O'Reilly are advertised to appear at tonight's EVOLVE 144 event in Orlando. The Undisputed Era will likely appear at more upcoming EVOLVE shows as well.

- 2020 WWE Hall of Famer Batista turns 51 years old today while WWE RAW Superstar Karl Anderson turns 40, and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, Sr. turns 66.

As noted, Anderson did not work Friday's WWE live event in Lafayette, LA, as AJ Styles teamed with Luke Gallows for a loss to RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders. It was also noted that Anderson had tweeted about being in Las Vegas with his wife and friends. Based on other social media posts, it looks like Anderson may have the weekend off to celebrate his birthday in Vegas.

- There were more WWE 24/7 Title changes at Friday's WWE live event in Lafayette. Mojo Rawley went into the show with the title, but lost it to R-Truth during a quick segment in the ring. Mojo then won the title right back and left with the title. This was Truth's 31st 24/7 Title reign. Mojo is now on his third reign.

