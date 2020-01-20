WWE has just announced a non-title match between RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane for tonight's RAW.

This match will take place less than 1 week before Lynch defends her title against Sane's partner at the WWE Royal Rumble, Asuka.

Below is the updated line-up:

* Andrade defends the United States Title against Rey Mysterio in a Ladder Match

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returns to RAW with Paul Heyman

* Rusev and Liv Morgan vs. Bobby Lashley and Lana

* Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

* Kairi Sane vs. Becky Lynch