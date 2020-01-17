WWE filed to trademark the "Harlem Heat" name on Monday, January 13.

It appears that the trademark filing is for merchandise as the following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

"Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas"

This trademark filing is fueling the rumors and speculation on WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Stevie Ray returning to the ring this year, possibly for a match against The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.

There has been speculation on WWE doing Harlem Heat vs. The Revival ever since Dash and Dawson had a confrontation with Booker during the WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show back in December. The two teams have also traded shots on social media over the past month or so.

We noted back on January 3 how Booker revealed on his "Hall of Fame" podcast that WWE had not contacted him about doing the match at that point, but he was training for a ring return. Booker said he planned on giving up the extra training if he didn't hear from WWE about the ring return before mid-January.

"I've been getting a lot of workouts in, man," Booker said. "I've been trying to get my body right. I've been trying to get my mojo right, and I've been in the gym training, working out really hard. Sometimes I've been doing two a day, and I'm trying to keep myself in shape. Hey man, the Royal Rumble is going to be right here in Houston, Texas on the 26th, right here in Minute Maid Park, and we've got people calling me out. I've still got something left in the tank. I just checked it out a couple of weeks ago, and we've got about a quarter tank left. I think I'm ready to use it because I think I can get about 200 miles on a quarter tank. You understand what I'm saying? I think I can do The Rumble as well as take that challenge as far as The Revival calling me and my brother out."

He continued and told his co-host that he had not received the invite yet, "I'm still waiting on my invitation. Look bro, if I would've gotten it [the call from WWE], I would've told you. I have not gotten my invitation yet. If they don't tell me in the next week, I ain't doing it. They're on the clock. I'm putting this out here right now - if they don't let me know within the next 7 days, don't call because I'll stop training after then. I'm going to stop putting in real hard work. So, don't call me at the last minute when I'm not ready. Don't call me at the last minute because I need time. My mind gotta be right going into this thing, I gotta be focused. I don't want to put in all that work for nothing."

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 26 from Booker's hometown of Houston, Texas at Minute Maid Park. There's no word yet on if WWE ever contacted Booker about the ring return, but we will keep you updated.