Thanks to Brent Cosgrove for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:
* Alex Shelley and Kushida defeated The Forgotten Sons. This was Shelley's debut for the company
* Danny Burch defeated Raul Mendoza
* Mia Yim and Kayden Carter defeated Bianca Belair and Taynara Conti
* Arturo Ruas defeated Bronson Reed
* Donovan Dijakovic defeated Shane Thorne
* Keith Lee defeated Cameron Grimes
* NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley retained over Shayna Baszler
* Tommaso Ciampa and Matt Riddle defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest