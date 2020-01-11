Thanks to Brent Cosgrove for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:

* Alex Shelley and Kushida defeated The Forgotten Sons. This was Shelley's debut for the company

* Danny Burch defeated Raul Mendoza

* Mia Yim and Kayden Carter defeated Bianca Belair and Taynara Conti

* Arturo Ruas defeated Bronson Reed

* Donovan Dijakovic defeated Shane Thorne

* Keith Lee defeated Cameron Grimes

* NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley retained over Shayna Baszler

* Tommaso Ciampa and Matt Riddle defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest

