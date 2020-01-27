WWE reportedly filmed a lot of new WWE Network content and content for other future projects while the crews were in Houston, Texas for Royal Rumble weekend.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his return in Sunday's 30-Man Rumble Match and it looks like WWE will be releasing a Network special to chronicle the comeback. PWInsider reports that WWE had camera crews filming The Rated R Superstar from the moment he landed in Houston this morning, for a future project. WWE has also released new WWE Shop merchandise for Edge, which you can below. You can click here for more from Edge's big return on Sunday, including the latest on his new WWE contract.

On a related note, WWE filmed new content with SmackDown Superstars The Miz and John Morrison this week in Texas. There's talk that the two will be bringing back their "Dirt Sheet" segment and may have filmed content for the return of the segment this past weekend. It's believed that their feud with SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Big E of The New Day will continue now that the Rumble has passed.