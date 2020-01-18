WWE is looking to try out Mike Kanellis and Tony Nese as a tag team to be utilized in NXT, according to PWInsider.

As noted, Kanellis returned to the ring for the first time last night after requesting for a release from WWE back in October. WWE didn't grant Kanellis his release. Last summer, the couple signed five-year deals with WWE.

Nese teamed with Kanellis to defeat Nick Ogarelli and Mohamed Fahim at the NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida.

Mike's wife, Maria Kanellis, is giving birth to a baby boy soon and didn't accompany him to the ring on Friday.