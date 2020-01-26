- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring Royal Rumble Match entrance ambushes. The group included: Nia Jax taking out R-Truth, Baron Corbin stopping Heath Slater, and Erick Rowan running over Curtis Axel.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and Rey Mysterio's son, Dominick, are both in Houston for tonight's Royal Rumble, according to PWInsider. No word on what roles either will play (if any) at tonight's PPV. If you're interested in spoilers for tonight's rumbles, click here.

- As noted yesterday, John Cena posted a Royal Rumble photo, teasing a possible appearance at the show. His last Royal Rumble appearance was in 2018 when he was among the final four in the match alongside Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, and the winner, Shinsuke Nakamura. Earlier today, Cena again posted a new rumble photo.