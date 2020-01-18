- The above video is from the YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown. In the video, Tucker and Otis play the game, Ring Fit Adventure.
- Paige went on Twitter to ask WWE if they would be inducting "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith in the Hall of Fame this year.
She tweeted, "So.. we gonna get British Bulldog in the Hall Of Fame this year or? @WWE"
Davey Boy Smith passed away in 2002 at age 39.
So.. we gonna get British Bulldog in the Hall Of Fame this year or? @WWE— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 19, 2020
- Mustafa Ali shared that he is now on the social media app, TikTok. As noted back in December, WWE and TikTok launched a partnership. You can follow Mustafa Ali on TikTok by clicking here.
Your boy is on @tiktok_us— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 19, 2020
Hit 'em with the #threewords.
Follow here: https://t.co/P9sQgFW0yW pic.twitter.com/M5Dm66zMZt