- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring Superstars getting smashed with cake. This coming off the heels of Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding on last Monday's RAW. Liv Morgan crashed the ceremony and threw Lana into the giant cake that was in the ring.

- NXT stars have been tweeting out their 2020 goals on social media and members of the Undisputed Era also did the same. For NXT Champion Adam Cole, his was pretty straight forward, "My goal for 2020 is simple. Become the longest reigning @WWENXT champion of all time. Watch me."

NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly had some goals for his year, as well, "Goals for 2020 include but are not limited to: win the Dusty Classic for the 2nd time. Remain @WWENXT tag-team champions throughout this entire calendar year and remain so Undisputed it's not even funny. Basically like 2019, but better."

Goals for 2020 include but are not limited to: win the Dusty classic for the 2nd time. Remain @WWENXT tag-team champions throughout this entire calendar year and remain so Undisputed it's not even funny. Basically like 2019 but better. @AdamColePro @roderickstrong @theBobbyFish — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) January 4, 2020

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Mustafa Ali, Matt Hardy, and Peyton Royce.