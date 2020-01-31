As previously reported, Matt Riddle reportedly has backstage heat in WWE, which resulted in him being eliminated quickly from the 30-man Rumble match at last Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Riddle also reportedly had a verbal confrontation with Brock Lesnar before the pay-per-view, where Lesnar allegedly said that the two would never work together. Riddle has been saying for years that he wants to retire Lesnar.

At a class this week at the Performance Center, NXT talent were told not to call out anyone on the main roster on social media without prior approval, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Despite that, Riddle still vowed to end Lesnar's career in a video posted this week on WWE's Performance Center YouTube channel.

Riddle also appeared on The Bump this week with his fellow Broserweight, Pete Dunne. Riddle was asked if he wanted to collide with Lesnar during the 30-man Rumble match.

"I think we all know the answer to that question. Of course I wanted to get in," Riddle said. "I wanted to be #2, but it's not up to me. It's a random drawing. It could've been anybody at #2, and it just wasn't my year this year.

"But I think in the near future or the far future I'm gonna get my hands on him one way or another."

While Riddle has some heat backstage, he was given a shout out from Edge during his promo on RAW this past Monday night. Riddle talked about how he felt about being acknowledged by the wWE Hall of Famer.

"I mean, to be honest, I wouldn't expect anything less from a stallion like Edge [especially] being a fellow stallion. He brings an 'A game' to the table just like my Broserweight compadre right here [Pete Dunne]. It's refreshing, you know," Riddle said. "Edge is a stud. He's a stallion. He came back. He looked amazing, shredded.

"I was hoping he would win the Rumble even though I had to put a little knee on him, you know but nothing but smiles for me."

