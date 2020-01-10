- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at Shotzi Blackheart and her WWE NXT TV debut against Bianca Belair on the December 25 episode. Belair won that match. The video also includes a look at how Blackheart was on WWE Tough Enough in 2015.

Blackheart will return to NXT TV for next Wednesday's 11-woman Battle Royal to determine the "Takeover: Portland" opponent for NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. The other 10 participants are Belair, Candice LeRae, Xia Li, Dakota Kai, Vanessa Borne, Chelsea Green, Kayden Carter, Santana Garrett, Mia Yim, and Io Shirai.

- The first NXT episode on BT Sport aired this week but fans did not get to see the finish because the network didn't air the overrun, which aired on the USA Network. The end of the episode saw Keith Lee win the Fatal 4 Way over Cameron Grimes, Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest to earn the title shot against NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong on January 22. Fans watching on BT Sport in the UK and Ireland missed this.

- NXT Superstar Bronson Reed wants to brawl with NXT UK Superstar Dave Mastiff at the upcoming Worlds Collide event during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. Reed tweeted the challenge to Mastiff and told the brands to make it happen.

"Yo @DaveMastiff ... #WorldsCollide ? @WWENXT @NXTUK ... Make it happen," Reed wrote.

Mastiff responded with a GIF that said he agrees. You can see their full exchange below, and you can click here for the current Worlds Collide card.