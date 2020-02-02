AEW compared recent Super Bowl ads to promote its stars and AEW Dynamite.

AEW's first tweet compared the Planters commercial to "Babysaurus" Marko Stunt and the second tweet compared the Pringles commercial to when Best Friends dressed as characters from Rick and Morty.

Their first tweet: "#Planters has #BabyNut#AEW has a #Babysaurus Same same Different vibe. Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT"

AEW's second tweet: "Hey @Pringles! We've got you covered for your next #SuperBowl commercial ?? Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday on @tntdrama 8e/7c"

As noted, the lineup for the upcoming episode of Dynamite is the following:

* Jon Moxley vs. Ortiz

* Britt Baker vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Lucha Bros (with The Bunny)

* Ten lashes to Cody by MJF

* PAC says he's coming after Kenny Omega

Below you can see the tweets: