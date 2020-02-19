Above is the AEW Pre-Dynamite Live video from the official AEW YouTube channel. The video is currently airing live from backstage at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta with host Alex Abrahantes speaking to Billy Gunn, MJF, Sammy Guevara, and others ahead of tonight's Dynamite episode on TNT.

Below is the AEW Control Center video for this week. Hosts Tony Schiavone and Jen Decker break down the matches for tonight's Dynamite episode. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET tonight by clicking here.

The following has been announced for tonight's show: the debuting Jeff Cobb vs. Jon Moxley, a Tag Team Battle Royal to earn a title shot at Revolution, The Lucha Bros challenging AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page for their titles, Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow in a Steel Cage match, and Britt Baker in action.

On a related note, AEW has confirmed 10 tag teams that will compete in tonight's Battle Royal. The winners will become the new #1 contenders for a AEW World Tag Team Titles shot at the Revolution pay-per-view on February 29. The following teams have been confirmed:

* The Young Bucks

* Jurassic Express

* CIMA and T-Hawk

* The Butcher and The Blade

* Best Friends

* Private Party

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* Jack Evans and Angelico

* Santana and Ortiz

* SCU