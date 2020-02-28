Welcome to Wrestling Inc's special edition of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW's YouTube Channel. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.

Excalibur and Taz welcome fans to a special edition of AEW Dark! The first match is announced.

Luther vs. Sony Kiss

Luther starts the match by bull-rushing Kiss into the ropes. Luther lands a big boot across Kiss' jaw. Luther takes off his jacket and chokes him with it. Kiss fights back and Luther takes the ring bell and smacks it across Kiss' face. Back in the ring, Luther lands a suplex, cover, Kiss kicks out at 2. Luther with a butterfly suplex, covers again, Kiss kicks out. Kiss rolls him up with a schoolboy, Luther kicks out at 2. Kiss with a series of boots, followed by a running kick. Kiss with XOXO's, covers, Luther kicks out at 2. Kiss climbs up to the top rope, moonsaults off, no one's home. Luther lays out Kiss with a powerbomb, then stretches out Kiss' face. Kiss taps out.

Winner: Luther

Post-Match: Jimmy Havoc runs down to the ring. Luther rolls out.

Up next, the Dark Order make their way down to the ring for their tag team match.

Dark Order vs. Michael Nakazawa & Peter Avalon (w/ Leva Bates)

Nakazawa shows off his Turkish Oil and Avalon tells him to not put it on. Instead, he wants to be tagged in to show what a real wrestling match looks like. Nakazawa dumps the oil all over Avalon and tags himself back in. Dark Order immediately tackle Nakazawa. Evil Uno stomps on Nakazawa's hand. He goes over to his corner and tags in Stu Grayson. Grayson tries to put Nakazawa in the vertical suplex position. Nakazawa has an extra bottle of oil and pours it all over himself, which helps him slip out of Grayson's grip. Dark Order ends the match with Nightfall and Fatality on Nakazawa.

Winners: Dark Order

Up next, some women's action!

Miranda Alize vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Alize comes in with a collar-elbow lock up. It's broken up, via a rope break. Baker tries to lock in the lockjaw but Alize gets to the bottom rope before she can get it locked in. Baker lands multiple right-hand strikes. Baker runs towards Alize with a rising knee strike, followed by a running kick. Baker gloats, and the fans boo her. Baker with a clothesline, keeps the pressure on by whiplashing Alize. Alize rolls Baker up in a schoolgirl pin, cover, Baker kicks out at 2. Baker has Alize strung up and locks in the lockjaw. Alize taps out.

Winner: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

And now, the main event

Private Party vs. Brandon Cutler & Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard)

Isiah Kassidy fires up the crowd by throwing out beads in homage to Mardi Gras. Kassidy and Cutler start the match. Cutler locks up Kassidy's arm. Kassidy creates distance with an arm drag. Marq Quen with a blind tag comes in and Private Party along with Cutler land triple dropkicks. Cutler tags in Spears. Spears sends Quen into the corner and lands three hard chops. Kassidy becomes the legal man. He sends Cutler towards his corner and tags in Quen. Cutler with a flying elbow strike on Quen. Spears decides to tag himself in. Spears has Kassidy in the corner and stands over him and begins to strike. The fans yell out "10, 10, 10." Spears gestures "No" towards the crowd.

Spears throws Kassidy down with a powerslam. Spears tags in Cutler. Cutler with a vertical suplex on Kassidy, followed by a leaping leg drop, cover, Kassidy kicks out at 2. Kassidy is back in the game, after sending Cutler out of the ring with a top rope cutter. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen sends Spears into the corner with a back kick. Cutler is tagged back in. Cutler and Spears get flattened by Quen. Quen flies over the top rope and sends Cutler down on the outside. Spears is not impressed with his partner and decides to leave the match with Blanchard. Quen off the top rope goes for the crossbody, gets caught midair by Cutler, who counters with the TPK. Kassidy flies off the top rope and breaks up the pin. Spears is starting to have second thoughts after seeing Cutler's TPK. He, however, does not go back down to the ring. Private Party concludes the match with Gin & Juice. Private Party wins!

Winners: Private Party

That concludes this special feature of AEW Dark. Thanks for watching!



