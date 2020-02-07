WWE SmackDown Superstar Alexa Bliss is having a big week in the news.

As noted earlier today at this link, it was revealed by TMZ that Bliss is currently dating singer Ryan Cabrera.

WWE released video of Bliss interviewing the cast of the new "Birds of Prey" movie, which hits theaters today. As seen above, Bliss, who wears Harley Quinn-inspired ring gear at times, spoke with actress Margot Robbie, who plays Quinn. Ella Jay Basco, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead were also interviewed.

You can click here for details on a former WWE Superstar appearing in the "Birds of Prey" movie.

Bliss is also featured in the new music video for pop-rock band Bowling For Soup's "Alexa Bliss" single.

"It was really incredible when I found out that they were making a song about me," said Bliss, who grew up listening to the band. "I found out on my birthday, I cried. I was really excited because Bowling for Soup has been my all-time favorite band forever. They were one of the first concerts I ever went to, the last concert I went to before leaving for WWE. This is my childhood dream and my now dream."

Below is the full music video, along with lyrics for the song, courtesy of Genius: