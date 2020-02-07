WWE SmackDown Superstar Alexa Bliss is having a big week in the news.
As noted earlier today at this link, it was revealed by TMZ that Bliss is currently dating singer Ryan Cabrera.
WWE released video of Bliss interviewing the cast of the new "Birds of Prey" movie, which hits theaters today. As seen above, Bliss, who wears Harley Quinn-inspired ring gear at times, spoke with actress Margot Robbie, who plays Quinn. Ella Jay Basco, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead were also interviewed.
You can click here for details on a former WWE Superstar appearing in the "Birds of Prey" movie.
Bliss is also featured in the new music video for pop-rock band Bowling For Soup's "Alexa Bliss" single.
"It was really incredible when I found out that they were making a song about me," said Bliss, who grew up listening to the band. "I found out on my birthday, I cried. I was really excited because Bowling for Soup has been my all-time favorite band forever. They were one of the first concerts I ever went to, the last concert I went to before leaving for WWE. This is my childhood dream and my now dream."
Below is the full music video, along with lyrics for the song, courtesy of Genius:
[Verse 1]
She saw me for the first time in Columbus
But she was with her friends and?I?was in a?tour bus
A few months later she?was wearing my shirt in a photo shoot
I didn't even know that she was famous
How could someone so pretty be so dangerous?
She's only 5' tall but maybe 5'2" in her wrestling boots
[Pre-Chorus]
And I hear she can even sing
She's the champ of everything
[Chorus]
(Hey!)
Why can't every girl be more like Alexa Bliss?
(Hey!)
How can a chick on TV make me feel like this?
She's got a finishing move called Twisted Bliss
And it's like my heart is caught in a sleeper hold
Woah-oh-oh
Why can't every girl be more like Alexa Bliss?
[Verse 2]
She says some really mean stuff to the other wrestlers
Some say they hate her but they just don't get her
And if you try to bring her down, she'll say "Bless your heart"
Her favorite song's "Girl All the Bad Guys Want"
Sometimes she cheats but she never gets caught, yeah
She's got a pig named Larry-Steve and he's so smart
[Pre-Chorus 2]
I love to watch her in the ring
To me, she's the champ of everything
[Chorus]
(Hey!)
Why can't every girl be more like Alexa Bliss?
(Hey!)
How can a chick on TV make me feel like this?
She's got a finishing move called Twisted Bliss
And it's like my heart is caught in a sleeper hold
Woah-oh-oh
Why can't every girl be more like Alexa Bliss?
[Interlude]
[Chorus]
(Hey!)
Why can't every girl be more like Alexa Bliss?
(Hey!)
How can a chick on TV make me feel like this?
She's got a finishing move called Twisted Bliss
And it's like my heart is caught in a sleeper hold
Woah-oh-oh
Why can't every girl be more like Alexa Bliss?
[Outro]
Alexa Bliss, uh huh
Larry-Steve