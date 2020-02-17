WWE United States Champion Andrade took to Twitter today with a message ahead of his upcoming WWE return.

"Support me, motivate me or get out of my way. I start the week and you ? #Andrade #FaceOfLatinos #MyTime #Diez," he wrote, including the same message in Spanish and a photo from the gym.

Andrade will return from his 30-day WWE Wellness Policy suspension on Thursday, February 27 at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. He will compete in a Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy with AJ Styles, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, and Erick Rowan.

As noted last week at this link, there has been talk of having Andrade drop the title shortly after he returns. RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman previously pushed for Andrade to keep the title during the suspension as he reportedly has big plans for him.

You can see Andrade's full tweet with photo below: