- Above is a backstage look at Ruby Riott's return to RAW after being away for 10-months due to double shoulder surgery in 2019. Riott showed up last week, attacking her former Riott Squad stablemate, Liv Morgan.

- WWE Network News is reporting a new WWE Day Of: Royal Rumble 2020 is set to hit the WWE Network on Friday, February 14.

- Andrade (who is currently out of action due to failing WWE's Wellness Policy late last month) showed a photo of himself when he first began his wrestling career.

"I was 13 years old with many dreams when I started in this business my family told me nothing is easy and with some barriers bigger than others," Andrade wrote. "My life goes on for much more."