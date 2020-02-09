This week's AEW Dynamite closed out with Cody taking ten lashes from MJF, as per MJF's stipulations for the two having a match at AEW Revolution on February 29.

Cody took all ten lashes, and out of frustration, MJF kicked Cody between the legs before taking off through the crowd as the AEW roster emptied out towards the ring.

As MJF stared back at the ring, it looked like a fan went after MJF (13:10 mark in the video above), cameras cut away and then back for a moment as MJF and Warlow swung away on the individual. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez reported that was Frankie Kazarian.

The reason it looked awkward was because that part of the story wasn't planned, but Kazarian reportedly felt like someone should go up after MJF for what he did.

Cody is set to face Wardlow on February 19 in Steel Cage Match when Dynamite heads to Atlanta.