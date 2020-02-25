As previously reported, Rusev will not be competing at WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this Thursday.

Rusev was one of six names listed for the first-ever Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match along with WWE United States Champion Andrade, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, AJ Styles and Erick Rowan. This past Monday on RAW, Rey Mysterio was announced as Rusev's replacement in the match.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the story in the company is that he is injured. While that is the story, Meltzer noted that Rusev "essentially backed out of the show."

It appears as if Rusev pulling out of the event was a last minute development, as his picture was still featured on the graphic for the match that aired on RAW, despite the announcers stating that Mysterio would be in the match.

Rusev was a part of the last event in Saudi Arabia last October, which saw a number of talent stranded in the country due to reported mechanical issues. Rusev tweeted during the ordeal, "At this point and time We need all the prayers... brother."

WWE Super ShowDown takes place this Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes WWE Super ShowDown as well as WWE Elimination Chamber.