The well-received Tag Team Battle Royal on this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite was put together by AEW President Tony Khan, according to PWInsider. The Young Bucks, QT Marshall, and BJ Whitmer also were contributors with Matt and Nick Jackson keeping things organized in the ring.

The Young Bucks won the match and will now face AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page on February 29 at Revolution in Chicago.

Khan also came up with the idea for Sammy Guevara's signs during Dynamite's commercial breaks, as well as cutting the lights for Darby Allin's return. Allin had been out for the past couple weeks after the Inner Circle dropped him neck-first over his own skateboard.

As noted, Raven was in the crowd for the show, sitting very close to the Dark Order, who were also in the crowd during the battle royal. The report continued that Raven is just considered a "red herring" to throw fans off about who is actually the group's Exalted One.