RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, known as "The Man" by WWE fans, now wants you to call her Becky The Vampire Slayer after last night's bloody bite by Shayna Baszler on RAW.

As noted, WWE held the WrestleMania 37 press conference earlier today at SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California with Becky and Roman Reigns in attendance. You can click here for a full recap of the press conference, along with full video and more.

Lynch, who wore a bandage over her neck today to sell the bite from Baszler, spoke to members of the media, and said she's feeling alright as she got "some good painkillers" to deal with the pain from the bite. NBC San Diego's Fernando Ramirez tweeted a clip from Baszler's interview, seen below.

"Yeah, it's a little saucy but I got some good painkillers," Lynch said of the injury. "I'm doing alright."

One interviewer commented on the fight between the two and Lynch revealed her new nickname.

"Yeah, just call me Becky The Vampire Slayer," Lynch said, a reference to Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

Another interviewer asked Becky if the bite was "legal" in a WWE ring. Lynch explained the circumstances and also praised WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka for their hard-fought match, which saw Lynch retain.

"It's not a legal move, but it wasn't in a match," Lynch explained. "I had just completed a match, I completed a very hard-fought match. I was exhausted at the end of that. That was one of the toughest victories that I've ever pulled out. It was a match that I was very happy with, very proud of, and to have it ruined like that, to have it ruined by Shayna, somebody who wanted to make a name for herself.

"But that's it, that's what people do. That's what people have done since the moment I stepped in WWE. People have been trying to make a name for themselves off my back."

Lynch ended the clip by confirming that she will get revenge for the attack. Baszler vs. Lynch for the title is rumored for WrestleMania 36, but WWE has not confirmed the match as of this writing.

