UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones was recently interviewed by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated following his successful title defends against Dominick Reyes this past Saturday at UFC 247. During their conversation, Jones said that he's open to the idea of working with WWE, calling it "inevitable".

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday as part of WWE's announcement of WrestleMania 37 in Inglewood, California on March 28, 2021. "The Man" was asked about Jones possibly working with WWE in the future. While Lynch was open to it if his heart is into it, she explained why his comments kind of bothered her.

"I think people think this is a cakewalk," Lynch said, via ESPN.com. "There's nothing like what we do. It's not as simple as just walking in here. You have to make a name for yourself. And you have to be obsessed with this. You have to love this. This isn't a thing where you have one fight every six months. This is a thing where you are fighting three, four, sometimes seven days a week, 52 weeks a year. And for people to sometimes think it's an easy thing they can just stroll into, it kind of irks me. It irks me; it does. Because I love this business. I love it more than anything.

"If [Jones] loves it like I do, well, then come along. I'll show you the ropes. But if he doesn't, if he just wants to make some easy money, this ain't the way to do it."

Lynch is expected to defend the WWE RAW Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 on April 5, 2020 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.