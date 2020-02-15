With the increased popularity that the NXT roster receives, it's only a matter of time until certain Superstars get called up to the main roster. At the moment, Bianca Belair is happy that she is still part of the NXT, though her husband, Montez Ford of The Street Profits, made it on to Monday Night RAW back in October of last year. Belair stated to Lilian Garcia on her recent Chasing Glory podcast, that she is in no rush to go to the main roster just yet.

"I think that is the main goal, that we all strive for (on being called up to the main roster)," Belair addressed. "But, I have to say, that I absolutely love NXT. There's just something about NXT that it's just a different atmosphere and it's a different feeling, and of course, it's my home. I'm a homegrown talent, so of course with NXT, I hold it near and dear to my heart...I look forward to hopefully one day going to Raw or SmackDown. I hope it comes soon, but I know that I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing, and it'll come."

Towards the end of the segment, Garcia clipped in an interview she had with Belair, after her tremendous performance at the Royal Rumble back in January. Belair noted that she had no idea what she was supposed to do at the Royal Rumble until the night before the big event.

"I found out the night before at Worlds Collide,"Belair began. "They pulled me aside and they told me, you're going to be in the Royal Rumble, and you're getting a big opportunity to highlight yourself. They told me the plans - that I was going to be number two, and I was going to be starting with Alexa Bliss. They said you'll get highlighted and you'll get a bunch of eliminations. I didn't know the extent of how highlighted I was going to be. I just knew I was going to start with Alexa Bliss, and I was going to get a big opportunity.

"I just remember being really nervous. I was watching the Rhea Ripley/Toni Storm match in the audience (at Worlds Collide). I remember before going out I was like 'Wow, why am I so nervous?' Then I realized it was because I was just told about going to be in the Royal Rumble."

Like most Superstars, it didn't take Belair until the very next day to realize what a superb performance she had in the Women's Royal Rumble. Belair eliminated eight other female Superstars and lasted 33 minutes and 20 seconds, before being eliminated by Charlotte Flair.

"I was so happy," Belair exclaimed. "I was so caught up in the moment, that afterward, I remember looking at my husband and I was like did I do good? Was it good? He was like 'What are you talking about? Of course.'

"It didn't really start hitting me until the next day of what really happened. After the Rumble, I had more of a feeling of relief of now I can breathe. I'm just coming down off of this and then it really started hitting me the next day. I remember that night, I was in the hotel room, and I pulled it up and I was like I'm going to watch it. I was maybe 30 seconds into the match, and I turned it off because I started critiquing myself. I told myself, no, I'm going to enjoy this moment. I gave myself a few days and then, I was able to watch it and enjoy it."

Belair has a big opportunity coming up this Sunday, as she faces the current NXT (Women's) Champion, Rhea Ripley for the title at NXT TakeOver: Portland. Belair was not too happy that Ripley made an appearance on Monday Night RAW last week, challenging Charolette to a match at WrestleMania 36. Belair believes that she is the main opponent that Ripley should be focused on.

"(On Ripley challenging Charolette) When I first saw it, I was like 'Hello,' I'm right here. Did you forget about me? You have to go through me. It was a feeling of - kind of like what I've said before, where I've always have to prove myself over and over. I was like look, I'm tired of being this underdog. I'm tired of having to prove myself. I'm tired of people pushing me when I have my chance and they push me aside... But at the same time, I like Rhea. I don't have anything negative to say about Rhea, because I think she is a great competitor. I think being in the ring with Rhea, it pulls the best out of me. You can't be the best if you're not in the ring with the best, so, I'm excited to face her. We're just two competitors who want to win."

You can listen to Belair's full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chasing Glory-Lilian Garcia with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.