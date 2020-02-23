WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns, along with John Cena vs. Elias were reportedly scheduled to be on this year's WrestleMania 36, but those are now being changed, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. The potential new matches were not given.

Cena is returning to SmackDown this Friday and it was expected to be the jump-off for his match at WrestleMania. Earlier this month it was reported Elias was tapped to be his opponent.

For the other match, Wyatt is defending his title against Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown on February 27 in Saudi Arabia. Dave Meltzer speculated that if Wyatt vs. Reigns isn't in the cards, Goldberg may be in line to win the title at that event.

Meltzer also noted, in total, "five or six" WrestleMania matches have changed recently, pretty much only on the SmackDown brand side. WWE's biggest show of the year takes place in Tampa on April 5 from Raymond James Stadium.

Below is the current announced card:

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Women's Elimination Chamber Winner (Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan)

NXT WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte