John Cena is reportedly going to wrestle at this year's WrestleMania, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. It's likely his return on the February 28 episode of SmackDown will begin the angle for his upcoming match.

Dave Meltzer said he was given a name for an opponent, but initially held on giving it out, although he noted it was "so underwhelming, it's ridiculous." Based on what Meltzer said, Bryan Alvarez guessed Baron Corbin or Elias, and Meltzer said it's not Corbin. Meltzer eventually revealed it was Elias who WWE was scheduling as Cena's opponent, speculating that WWE's mentality is Elias will "get the rub from losing to Cena."

Cena's last appearance in WWE was back in July on a RAW Reunion.

As noted earlier this week, Meltzer again mentioned AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker is scheduled for WWE's biggest show of the year.

Goldberg is not expected to be on this year's WrestleMania. He will take on WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown on February 27.