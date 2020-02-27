Above is new video of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg speaking to the WWE camera after his WWE Universal Title win over "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the main event of WWE Super ShowDown today.

Goldberg said he will be limping out of Saudi Arabia this time, but he's honored to be able to pick up another reign with the title.

"First thing, I'll be limping out of Saudi Arabia," Goldberg said when asked about his reactions to the title win. "But hey man, it's an honor just to be here and to be able to go out there and attain this belt again, this title again. It's a dream come true, it truly is.

"It's something you always shoot for, but the older you get, the further that pinnacle is away you think, and I'm just... I'm in awe. I had to hit him with everything I had, as quickly as I had, as quickly as I could. Catch him on surprise, catch him off guard, just like I did Brock Lesnar. You know, you gotta hit guys before they're ready, especially at my age. So, it worked, I'll just strike it up as another conquest."

Goldberg is expected to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36.