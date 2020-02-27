WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is your new WWE Universal Champion.
The main event of today's WWE Super ShowDown event from Saudi Arabia saw Goldberg defeat "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to capture the title. Goldberg hit 4 Spears but that wasn't enough to get the win. He fought off a second Mandible Claw and delivered the Jackhammer to get the win.
Goldberg is now a two-time WWE Universal Champion. The Fiend won the title back at Crown Jewel in October 2019, by defeating Seth Rollins.
Below are a few shots of today's title change from the Mohammed Abdou Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:
