As previously reported, The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) requested their WWE release again last month. They had requested their release in January of 2019 and reportedly cited that they were unhappy with the tag division as a whole and how they were being used. In May of 2019, they were reportedly offered a 5-year deal worth $500,000 per year, which they turned down.

Their contracts are expected to expire in April, but it's been reported that WWE added an extra 10 weeks due to Wilder missing time with a broken jaw in 2016.

Booker T, who has had his storyline run-ins with The Revival ever since their face-off at TLC 2019, shared some news about the story and the fact that they turned down another contract.

"They turned down 700 thousand apiece, that's a lot of money man," Booker T said. "If I can give them any advice, I'd say take the money. If they came to me and said 'Hey Book, we're going to give you a million dollars a year, you ain't going to win no titles, we'll give you TV time, we'll give you a 15 year contract,' I'm gonna shut the hell up."

When asked if he would have been fine with this direction and contract in the prime of his career knowing he wasn't going to be used much, Booker said that he would.

"I don't give a damn about no titles man," Booker T said. "The legacy and all of that is okay, but if I had the choice of just getting the money and not working, I'm taking the money and I'm not going to care about the legacy. I'm going to take that 15 million and I'm going to parlay that into hopefully 45 to 50 million. The legacy is going to be bigger than the wrestling business, I think that's what at the end of the day, for me, it was about getting paid. Parlaying pro wrestling into what I am doing right now."

"I've had a great time wrestling, it's been great, but honestly, if they would've said 'Hey man, you can take the money and work sporadically or just take the money and stay at home', you would've never seen me again. I'm not saying I don't love the business because I do love the business. I love watching these young guys go out and live their dream, I loved living my dream as well. If they would've gave me the money, a million dollars a year, I could've taken all those trips [flying to cities to wrestle] anyway and gotten a chance to enjoy them."



When talking about the wrestling business and the toll it can take on your body, Booker T noted that it's different for everyone.

"It's up to the individual," Booker T said. "For me, I am just talking facts, I'm not saying don't follow your dream, I'm not saying that at all, if it was about one thing or the other, it's a very very very easy decision for me to make. Being able to perform in professional wrestling has been great but if I see things the way they really are, the more time you put in, the more time you beat your body up.

"For me, I always thought to myself how am I going to walk away from this business, be able to play with my kids, how am I going to find my way to that? Right now at 54 years old, the greatest championship that I will win is be able to walk my daughter down the aisle without having two knee replacements. At the end of the day, that's what I am talking about, being able to work through this thing without it being able to work you."

